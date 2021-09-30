Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that six policemen, including the Station House Officer of Ramgarhtal police station, have been suspended after they allegedly assaulted a Kanpur businessman in Gorakhpur that led to his death. Speaking to news agency ANI, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said that strict action will be taken by the state government, adding that he has instructed officials to register an FIR.

"No one has the authority to take law in their own hands, be it a policeman or other persons in higher posts. The matter will be taken to a fast-track court. The government stands in support of the victim's family. We'll listen to their demands," Pathak said while calling it an "unfortunate incident".

The victim, who has been identified as 36-year-old Manish Gupta, died mysteriously during a raid by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Gorakhpur's Ramgarhtal. The police have claimed that Manish was "drunk" and suffered a head injury while the cops were questioning him and his two friends. However, Manish's wife Meenakshi has alleged that her husband was "thrashed" by the cops. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has talked to her and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for Manish's family.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Manish has revealed that he suffered injuries on his right arm, wrist, middle of the head, and eyelid. The report said that a 5x4 cm injury in the middle of his head led to Manish's death.

Opposition attacks Yogi govt

The opposition has attacked the Yogi government over the incident. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police is "soft" on criminal and "brutal" with common people. "The state of jungle law is such under this government that police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with common people," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

BSP supremo Mayawati also said the incident exposed tall claims over law and order. Calling the incident "shameful", she said, "the state government should provide justice to every victim's family and ensure that such incidents do not happen again".

Meanwhile, SP president Akhilesh Yadav too on Tuesday had said the incident was the result of the "encounter culture" of the state government. "Those involved should face trial and those who pushed the state on the path of violence should resign," he said in a tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma