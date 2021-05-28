The gang, believed to be from Bangladesh, had shared the video of the incident with their friends in Assam after which the state police shared the images of the accused on Twitter seeking information.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka Police on late Thursday night arrested six people, including two women, in Bengaluru for allegedly raping and assaulting a young lady, who was believed to be from northeast, after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The gang, believed to be from Bangladesh, had shared the video of the incident with their friends in Assam after which the state police shared the images of the accused on Twitter seeking information. The accused have been identified as Sagar, Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babu and Hakeel. The identity of one of the woman is yet to be revealed.

The Karnataka Police said that the victim is also from Bangladesh and was brought to India for trafficking. She was tortured and brutalised by the six accused due to financial issues, the police said, adding that the an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the victim's name has not been mentioned on the first information report (FIR), adding that the state police has submitted the information to a local court. He said that a probe has been ordered by the state government "without any interference".

"The allegation is that we didn't take any steps till the video went viral. Initially, we didn't know the location of the video. A probe revealed the location of the video, after which the accused were traced and arrested," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

Earlier, the Assam Police had shared the images of the accused after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Some claims were made that the video of incident is of a woman who committed suicide earlier this month in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. However, the police and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had rejected the claims.

"The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men and 1 woman is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had a detailed discussion with the Police Commissioner of Jodhpur. However, there must be all-out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils," Rijiju had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma