'6 of 11 Were BJP MPs': Congress' Jairam Ramesh Hits Back At PM Modi Over Cash-For-Query Scam

The Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on the Congress-led UPA alliance and posed fresh questions to the PM.

Ramesh, taking to social media, tweeted, "In his long rant yesterday, the PM blamed UPA for the cash-for-query scam when in fact 6 of 11 involved were BJP MPs."

"It's BJP that walked out during the vote to expel the MPs after resolutions moved by Pranab-da and Dr Singh. Would the Chair now expunge PM's lies," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while speaking in Lok Sabha, lashed out at the 10 years of the rule of UPA saying that it had "bled the country dry".

"2004 to 2014 was the decade of scams and violence and the UPA's trademark was to turn every opportunity into crisis". And while the Congress might feel the way to go is to "abuse Modi", the 140 crore people of the country were his "shield", he added as quoted by news agency PTI.

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had attacked the central government on the Adani controversy in his speech during Tuesday's debate, saying that the speeches made on Tuesday were lauded by their ecosystem.

I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, "Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well & couldn't wake up (on time). For them it has been said, "Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," PM Modi said.

PM also criticised the Congress rule, claiming that the country was capable before, but the UPA administration from 2004 to 2014 squandered every opportunity.

"There were terror attacks in every part of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. India's capability is being recognised and people's capabilities are coming to the fore. The country was capable earlier also but between 2004-2014, it lost that opportunity. This became the UPA's identity, it converted every opportunity into trouble," he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Inputs from PTI)