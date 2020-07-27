A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by her cousin in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur area, the police said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a heart-wrenching incident that has taken place just days before Rakshabandhan, a festival to celebrate the love between a brother and sister, a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by her cousin in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur area, the police said.

The horrific incident took place on July 24 in the Jashpur area when the accused allegedly took the little girl to the forest area and sexually assaulted her before killing her. The police said that he has also admitted his crime during the interrogation.

"We've arrested her cousin brother who during interrogation revealed that he took the girl to the forest area, r**ed her & later murdered her. Probe on," Jashpur Police Station In-charge, Bagicha was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma