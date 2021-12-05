New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported its fifth case of the Omicron variant after a 37-year-old Delhi man, who had recently returned from Tanzania, tested positive for the new strain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Till now, 17 people who tested positive for Covid have been admitted to the hospital".

"Samples of 12 out of 17 positive passengers were sent for genome sequencing and one of them, who arrived from Tanzania, tested Omicron positive according to preliminary reports," he added.

India's first Omicron case was reported in Karnataka after a 66-year-old South African national - fully vaccinated - tested positive for the new strain. Later, a 46-year-old doctor was found Omicron positive in Karnataka only.

On Saturday, Gujarat and Mumbai reported an Omicron case each.

Omicron or B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, dubbed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was detected first in South Africa last month following which several countries reimposed travel restrictions.

New Delhi has not restricted its flights from south African nations, but has issued fresh guidelines for international flyers coming to India from 'at risk' countries. However, several people, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have urged the Centre to stop international flights in wake of the Omicron variant.

"Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and a half years. With great difficulty and due to selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India," Kejriwal wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

"A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma