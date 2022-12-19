5G Services Rolled Out In Shimla; Check Full List Of Indian Cities Where 5G Is Available

5G telecom services have been launched in Shimla by one the telecom company Bharti Airtel on Monday. The company in its release said that Airtel 5G Plus services would be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

Consumers with the fifth-generation mobile system (5G)-enabled devices in Shimla can enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread, according to the company statement.

Currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad area and a few other select locations, the service provider said it would augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

In addition, this service will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, it added. The company said Airtel 5G Plus would revolutionise education, health care, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics.

Meanwhile, the 5G services in India were rolled out in October this year. Currently, only two of the three major telecom operators in the country are providing 5G services in India. These are Airtel 5G and Jio 5G. Vodafone Idea has not yet provided an update on 5G services in the country.

Here, Check Out The List Of Cities 5G is Available In India:

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar,

Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Patna

Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai

Airtel: Airtel 5G is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati.

Jio: Jio 5G is currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Gujarat.