5G Services Launch Soon; Govt Aims At Pan India Coverage In 2 Years, Says IT Minister

Superfast 5G telecom services will be launched in India very soon, announced Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at an event on Sunday and said that the government is targeting to cover the entire country within 2 years.

"Very soon 5G services will be launched & our target will be to, practically cover the entire country with 5G services within 2 years. Investment of around 35 billion USD for 5G. Digital health initiatives will be available to all," the minister said.

On Saturday, National Broadband Mission's Twitter handle announced that 5G services would be launched by PM Modi on October 1, however, the tweet was later deleted. As of now, no official statement on the launch date has been made.

Meanwhile, the government in mid-August issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services. With this spectrum allotment, India is in the final stage of rolling out high-speed 5G telecom services.

Talking to ANI earlier, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the allocation of the spectrum to the successful bidders would be done by August 10 and the 5G services are likely to be launched in the country by October this year.

The government will ensure that the 5G plans remain affordable for the public, the minister said. The 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase, 13 cities are likely to get the 5G internet services. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

(With ANI Inputs)