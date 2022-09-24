5G Services In India To Be Launched By PM Modi On October 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch 5G services in India on October 1, National Broadband Mission informed on Saturday. The news came after the government on Monday successfully completed the 5G spectrum auction and mopped up over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in bids by four companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks.

"Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia's largest technology exhibition," National Broadband Mission tweeted.

Earlier, during his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had said that the 5G services will be launched in India soon. Jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from October 1-4.

Talking to ANI earlier, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the allocation of the spectrum to the successful bidders would be done by August 10 and the 5G services are likely to be launched in the country by October this year.

"Auction has been completed and in the next few days, till August 10, all formalities including approving and allocating the spectrum will be done," he had said.

"It seems we would be able to launch 5G in the country by October. The ongoing 5G spectrum auction indicates that the country's telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements," the minister added.

The government will ensure that the 5G plans remain affordable for the public, the minister said. The 5G services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase, 13 cities are likely to get the 5G internet services. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

Just like 3G and 4G, telcos will soon announce dedicated 5G tariff plans and according to industry experts, consumers may pay more to access the 5G services on their devices. An immediate tariff war with the launch of 5G is unlikely, but it "will be competitive as India continues to be a price-conscious market".