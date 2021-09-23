New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met a group of leading American CEOs and exchanged one-to-one dialogue with them discussing several topics of diverse sectors ranging from drones to 5G, semiconductor, and solar and encouraged them to step up their investments by highlighting the vast opportunities in India.

He held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of semiconductor and wireless technology manufacturer Qualcomm, software company Adobe, renewable energy company First Solar, arms manufacturer General Atomics, and investment management company Blackstone. The first meet was with Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's meet with American CEOs:

PM Modi began his engagements in the US with a "productive interaction" with President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano E Amon during which they discussed investment opportunities offered in India's telecommunications and electronics sector.

Modi described the meeting as "fruitful" and said they talked about leveraging technology for greater public good and tech opportunities in India. "He was interested in India's strides in 5G and our efforts such as PM-WANI to boost connectivity," Modi said.

"During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities offered in India's telecommunications and electronics sector. This included the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India,” the MEA said.

With Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen:

In his meet with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, PM discussed Adobe's collaboration and future investment plans in India in sectors like artificial intelligence, health and education. The discussions between prime minister Modi and Narayen also focused on India's flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D. Modi and Narayen both emphasised on creating few centres of excellence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India.

"Mr. Shantanu Narayen of @Adobe is a great friend of India. I sat down with him to discuss interesting ideas relating to ed-tech, supporting Indian start-ups and boosting innovation. Shantanu expressed keenness to take the joys of video and animation to every child in India," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

With Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman:

CEO of the Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman and discussed promising investment opportunities in India, including those under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline. Schwarzman briefed the Prime Minister about the New York-based alternative investment management company‘s ongoing projects in India, and their interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

"It was a delight to meet Mr Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of @blackstone. His commercial success and intellectual prowess are admirable. We talked about India's investment potential and why our country is one of the world's most attractive destinations for investment,” Modi tweeted.

“Schwarzman briefed the Prime Minister about Blackstone's ongoing projects in India and their interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors. Promising investment opportunities in India including those under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline were also discussed,” MEA said in a statement.

With First Solar CEO Mark Widmar:

PM Modi discussed India's renewable energy landscape with Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, and welcomed the leading US-based manufacturer of solar panels to investing in the country. India currently has the world's fastest-growing solar energy programme and has expanded access to clean cooking fuel to cover over 80 million households, making it one of the largest clean energy drives globally.

"The subject of solar energy is very close to my heart because it concerns the future of our planet. Met the CEO of @FirstSolar, Mr. Mark Widmar and discussed why India is the right destination to invest in solar energy. Also talked about our green hydrogen mission," Modi tweeted.

Widmar shared plans to use the Indian government's ambitious production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing solar power equipment with unique thin-film technology and integrating India into global supply chains, it added.

With General Atomic CEO Vivek Lall:

Indian-American Chief Executive of General Atomics Vivek Lall and held talks on strengthening India's defence technology sector, including its strides in drone technology and the path-breaking reforms and the Production-Linked Incentive scheme. Lall, a prominent Indian-American aerospace and defence expert who played key roles in some of the major defence deals between India and the US, was last year appointed as the Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation at its headquarters in San Diego, California. The drone is an upcoming sector in India and it is of particular interest to the youth, Modi said.

"Interacted with Mr Vivek Lall of GeneralAtomics Global Corporation and spoke about how India is ushering a paradigm shift in drones policy, seen in our PLI scheme and reform measures," he tweeted.

Lall appreciated the recent policy changes to accelerate defence and emerging technology manufacturing and augment capacity building in India in his talks with the prime minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

