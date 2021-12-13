New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 339 crore Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday, months before the beginning of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. For the inauguration, a grand event will be organised that will also be attended by 12 Chief Ministers and nine Deputy Chief Ministers.

Official sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said 55 high-definition cameras, four jimmy jibs and one huge drone will be used for the national coverage of the inauguration ceremony. They said that 100 persons, from Doordarshan (DD), including 55 camerapersons, are also in Varanasi for the coverage.

"With 55 HD cameras, seven uplink satellite vans, four cellular mobile news gathering units, one RF (radio frequency) camera, four jimmy jibs, and one drone mid-air, it will be a monumental coverage of an event of this nature, and truly massive in scale," PTI quoted a highly-placed official source as saying.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that is expected to boost tourism in the temple town. Ahead of the inauguration, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Kaal Bhiarav temple - which is fondly known as 'Kashi ke Kotwal' - and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"Our coverage will begin from Kal Bhairav Mandir, and follow his event-related movements throughout the day to bring an immersive experience to viewers through high-def cameras and aerial views of the mega event. PM's travel through cruise, his arrival at Lalita Ghat, his movements in the sprawling premises of the corridor, will all be captured in a breathtaking way," the source told PTI.

PM Modi had laid foundation for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on March 8, 2019, just months before the beginning of the Lok Sabha elections. The corridor will connect the main temple with Lalita Ghat. The drone view will also aerially showcase the sprawling premises of the holy shrine, revered by Hindus as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, after the redevelopment project.

"It was the vision of the Prime Minister for a long time, to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practised the age-old custom of taking a dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

"To realise this vision, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma