New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Monday night. Tremors of the earthquake was also felt in parts of Assam, North Bengal and Bihar's Patna, Araria, and Kishanganj. As per reports, the impact of the earthquake was also witnessed in parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at 8:49 PM at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

According to media reports, the tremors led to panic among people in Assam who rushed out of their homes. Several people took to social media to share their experience about the earthquake.

On February 15, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit Bihar and tremors were felt in many districts of the state, prompting people to rush outside their homes. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life was reported.

On February 12, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, whose epicentre was in Tajikistan, had sent tremors in Delhi-NCR, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Lahore and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta