54,736 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 17 lakh; death toll crosses 37,000-mark
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark after the country reported 54,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, India reported 853 fatalities during the same period taking the death toll over 37,000.
According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 17,50,724 people and claimed 37,364 lives in India so far, taking the country's fatality rate to 2.13 per cent.
The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,67,730 while the number of recovered patients have crossed the 11 lakh-mark. Currently, 11,45,630 have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 65.43 per cent, noted the Union Health Ministry.
However, coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate in the country. India had reported its first coronavirus cases on January 30 and the tally crossed the grim mark of one lakh on May 19. On June 27, India's coronavirus cases crossed the five lakh mark while the ten lakh mark was crossed on July 17. The COVID-19 count had reached 16 lakh on July 31 and within just two days, the tally has crossed the 17 lakh-mark.
Amid this, India has entered the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown. In Unlock 3.0, the government has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen and lifted the night curfew restrictions. However, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls and bars will continue to remain shut and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited in Unlock 3.0.
Meanwhile, the World health Organisation (WHO) has warned that coronavirus pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), adding that long-term response efforts are needed given an anticipated lengthy duration of the crisis.
"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come. Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks. Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths. And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|329
|214
|5
|Andhra Pradesh
|75720
|63864
|1349
|Arunachal Pradesh
|670
|918
|3
|Assam
|9814
|30357
|98
|Bihar
|17579
|33358
|296
|Chandigarh
|369
|667
|15
|Chhattisgarh
|2803
|6230
|53
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|412
|686
|2
|Delhi
|10705
|120930
|3963
|Goa
|1657
|4211
|45
|Gujarat
|14090
|44907
|2441
|Haryana
|6317
|28227
|421
|Himachal Pradesh
|1091
|1459
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7765
|12217
|377
|Jharkhand
|6538
|4314
|106
|Karnataka
|72013
|49788
|2314
|Kerala
|10517
|13023
|73
|Ladakh
|302
|1095
|7
|Madhya Pradesh
|8668
|22271
|867
|Maharashtra
|150966
|256158
|14994
|Manipur
|927
|1689
|5
|Meghalaya
|603
|215
|5
|Mizoram
|165
|247
|0
|Nagaland
|1053
|635
|5
|Odisha
|11182
|20518
|177
|Puducherry
|1323
|2100
|49
|Punjab
|4999
|10734
|386
|Rajasthan
|11589
|29035
|674
|Sikkim
|407
|231
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|57968
|183956
|3935
|Telengana
|16796
|45388
|519
|Tripura
|1630
|3327
|21
|Uttarakhand
|2935
|4168
|80
|Uttar Pradesh
|34968
|48863
|1630
|West Bengal
|20233
|48374
|1581
|Total
|565103
|1094374
|36511
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma