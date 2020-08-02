New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark after the country reported 54,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, India reported 853 fatalities during the same period taking the death toll over 37,000. 

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 17,50,724 people and claimed 37,364 lives in India so far, taking the country's fatality rate to 2.13 per cent.

The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,67,730 while the number of recovered patients have crossed the 11 lakh-mark. Currently, 11,45,630 have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 65.43 per cent, noted the Union Health Ministry.

However, coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate in the country. India had reported its first coronavirus cases on January 30 and the tally crossed the grim mark of one lakh on May 19. On June 27, India's coronavirus cases crossed the five lakh mark while the ten lakh mark was crossed on July 17. The COVID-19 count had reached 16 lakh on July 31 and within just two days, the tally has crossed the 17 lakh-mark.

Also Read
Independence Day 2020: PM Modi to deliver I-Day speech for 7th straight..
Independence Day 2020: PM Modi to deliver I-Day speech for 7th straight..

Amid this, India has entered the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown. In Unlock 3.0, the government has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen and lifted the night curfew restrictions. However, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls and bars will continue to remain shut and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited in Unlock 3.0.

Meanwhile, the World health Organisation (WHO) has warned that coronavirus pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), adding that long-term response efforts are needed given an anticipated lengthy duration of the crisis.

Also Read
In first account of Galwan Valley clash, ITBP says its troops fought..
In first account of Galwan Valley clash, ITBP says its troops fought..

"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come. Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks. Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths. And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 329 214 5
Andhra Pradesh 75720 63864 1349
Arunachal Pradesh 670 918 3
Assam 9814 30357 98
Bihar 17579 33358 296
Chandigarh 369 667 15
Chhattisgarh 2803 6230 53
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 412 686 2
Delhi 10705 120930 3963
Goa 1657 4211 45
Gujarat 14090 44907 2441
Haryana 6317 28227 421
Himachal Pradesh 1091 1459 14
Jammu and Kashmir 7765 12217 377
Jharkhand 6538 4314 106
Karnataka 72013 49788 2314
Kerala 10517 13023 73
Ladakh 302 1095 7
Madhya Pradesh 8668 22271 867
Maharashtra 150966 256158 14994
Manipur 927 1689 5
Meghalaya 603 215 5
Mizoram 165 247 0
Nagaland 1053 635 5
Odisha 11182 20518 177
Puducherry 1323 2100 49
Punjab 4999 10734 386
Rajasthan 11589 29035 674
Sikkim 407 231 1
Tamil Nadu 57968 183956 3935
Telengana 16796 45388 519
Tripura 1630 3327 21
Uttarakhand 2935 4168 80
Uttar Pradesh 34968 48863 1630
West Bengal 20233 48374 1581
Total 565103 1094374 36511

 

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma