India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark after the country reported 54,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark after the country reported 54,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, India reported 853 fatalities during the same period taking the death toll over 37,000.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 17,50,724 people and claimed 37,364 lives in India so far, taking the country's fatality rate to 2.13 per cent.

The active number of coronavirus cases in India is 5,67,730 while the number of recovered patients have crossed the 11 lakh-mark. Currently, 11,45,630 have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 65.43 per cent, noted the Union Health Ministry.

However, coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate in the country. India had reported its first coronavirus cases on January 30 and the tally crossed the grim mark of one lakh on May 19. On June 27, India's coronavirus cases crossed the five lakh mark while the ten lakh mark was crossed on July 17. The COVID-19 count had reached 16 lakh on July 31 and within just two days, the tally has crossed the 17 lakh-mark.

Amid this, India has entered the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown. In Unlock 3.0, the government has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen and lifted the night curfew restrictions. However, schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls and bars will continue to remain shut and political and religious gatherings too will remain prohibited in Unlock 3.0.

Meanwhile, the World health Organisation (WHO) has warned that coronavirus pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), adding that long-term response efforts are needed given an anticipated lengthy duration of the crisis.

"The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come. Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks. Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths. And some that had large outbreaks have brought them under control," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 329 214 5 Andhra Pradesh 75720 63864 1349 Arunachal Pradesh 670 918 3 Assam 9814 30357 98 Bihar 17579 33358 296 Chandigarh 369 667 15 Chhattisgarh 2803 6230 53 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 412 686 2 Delhi 10705 120930 3963 Goa 1657 4211 45 Gujarat 14090 44907 2441 Haryana 6317 28227 421 Himachal Pradesh 1091 1459 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7765 12217 377 Jharkhand 6538 4314 106 Karnataka 72013 49788 2314 Kerala 10517 13023 73 Ladakh 302 1095 7 Madhya Pradesh 8668 22271 867 Maharashtra 150966 256158 14994 Manipur 927 1689 5 Meghalaya 603 215 5 Mizoram 165 247 0 Nagaland 1053 635 5 Odisha 11182 20518 177 Puducherry 1323 2100 49 Punjab 4999 10734 386 Rajasthan 11589 29035 674 Sikkim 407 231 1 Tamil Nadu 57968 183956 3935 Telengana 16796 45388 519 Tripura 1630 3327 21 Uttarakhand 2935 4168 80 Uttar Pradesh 34968 48863 1630 West Bengal 20233 48374 1581 Total 565103 1094374 36511

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma