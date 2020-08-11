Of the total 22,68,676 COVID-19 cases, 6,39,929 are active cases, while 15,83,490 people have cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 53,601 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus tally of the country to 22,68,676. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 45,000-mark in the country and reached 45,257 after 871 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.

Of the total 22,68,676 COVID-19 cases, 6,39,929 are active cases, while 15,83,490 people have cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this, the recovery rate in the country also improved to 69.79 per cent.

India has recorded the most number of single-day cases globally for the seventh straight day today. According to the World Health Organisation, India has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases globally between August 4 and August 10.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. These states also had the most number of single-day fatalities.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra being the worst-hit state recorded 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513, while the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities. Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421, while there are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present.

Tamil Nadu on Monday crossed three lakh COVID-19 cases while the death toll crossed the 5,000-mark with the addition of 114 fatalities. With 5,914 new cases, the infection tally touched 3,02,815 and the 100 plus deaths for the eighth consecutive day took the toll to 5,041.

Andhra Pradesh during the last 24-hours reported 7,665 new cases taking the state's tally of positive cases

to 2,35,525 while 80 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, took the overall death toll in the state to 2,116.

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 896 74 709 61 20 Andhra Pradesh 87773 661 145636 6924 2116 80 Arunachal Pradesh 636 34 1592 110 3 Assam 18000 1633 43586 1261 151 6 Bihar 28065 159 54088 2930 397 10 Chandigarh 566 20 1004 100 25 Chhattisgarh 3336 93 9013 204 99 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 444 3 1167 46 2 Delhi 10346 383 131657 1070 4131 20 Goa 2741 99 6208 213 80 5 Gujarat 14055 92 55304 1138 2672 20 Haryana 6448 77 35492 711 489 6 Himachal Pradesh 1241 66 2205 24 17 2 Jammu and Kashmir 7514 92 17375 372 478 6 Jharkhand 8811 312 9724 886 188 11 Karnataka 79916 1065 99126 5218 3312 114 Kerala 12784 393 22616 784 115 7 Ladakh 471 14 1237 15 9 Madhya Pradesh 9202 193 29674 654 1015 19 Maharashtra 148042 2177 358421 6711 18050 293 Manipur 1720 22 2122 78 11 Meghalaya 610 44 498 8 6 Mizoram 300 22 323 25 0 Nagaland 2030 161 973 69 8 Odisha 14148 278 33021 1236 286 14 Puducherry 2180 86 3355 154 89 2 Punjab 8550 552 15735 416 604 18 Rajasthan 13810 337 39060 825 800 11 Sikkim 399 28 510 16 1 Tamil Nadu 53099 237 244675 6037 5041 114 Telengana 22628 100 59374 1788 645 8 Tripura 1673 50 4656 213 43 1 Uttarakhand 3586 213 6301 167 134 9 Uttar Pradesh 47878 12 76724 4074 2120 51 West Bengal 26031 344 70328 3208 2100 41 Total# 639929 4984 1583489 47746 45257 871





Posted By: Talib Khan