New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 53,601 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus tally of the country to 22,68,676. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 45,000-mark in the country and reached 45,257 after 871 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time. 

Of the total 22,68,676 COVID-19 cases, 6,39,929 are active cases, while 15,83,490 people have cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this, the recovery rate in the country also improved to 69.79 per cent. 

India has recorded the most number of single-day cases globally for the seventh straight day today. According to the World Health Organisation, India has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases globally between August 4 and August 10.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. These states also had the most number of single-day fatalities.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra being the worst-hit state recorded 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513, while the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities. Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421, while there are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present. 

Tamil Nadu on Monday crossed three lakh COVID-19 cases while the death toll crossed the 5,000-mark with the addition of 114 fatalities. With 5,914 new cases, the infection tally touched 3,02,815 and the 100 plus deaths for the eighth consecutive day took the toll to 5,041. 

Andhra Pradesh during the last 24-hours reported 7,665 new cases taking the state's tally of positive cases
to 2,35,525 while 80 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, took the overall death toll in the state to 2,116.

Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 896 74  709 61  20  
Andhra Pradesh 87773 661  145636 6924  2116 80 
Arunachal Pradesh 636 34  1592 110  3  
Assam 18000 1633  43586 1261  151
Bihar 28065 159  54088 2930  397 10 
Chandigarh 566 20  1004 100  25  
Chhattisgarh 3336 93  9013 204  99
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 444 1167 46  2  
Delhi 10346 383  131657 1070  4131 20 
Goa 2741 99  6208 213  80
Gujarat 14055 92  55304 1138  2672 20 
Haryana 6448 77  35492 711  489
Himachal Pradesh 1241 66  2205 24  17
Jammu and Kashmir 7514 92  17375 372  478
Jharkhand 8811 312  9724 886  188 11 
Karnataka 79916 1065  99126 5218  3312 114 
Kerala 12784 393  22616 784  115
Ladakh 471 14  1237 15  9  
Madhya Pradesh 9202 193  29674 654  1015 19 
Maharashtra 148042 2177  358421 6711  18050 293 
Manipur 1720 22  2122 78  11  
Meghalaya 610 44  498 6  
Mizoram 300 22  323 25  0  
Nagaland 2030 161  973 69  8  
Odisha 14148 278  33021 1236  286 14 
Puducherry 2180 86  3355 154  89
Punjab 8550 552  15735 416  604 18 
Rajasthan 13810 337  39060 825  800 11 
Sikkim 399 28  510 16  1  
Tamil Nadu 53099 237  244675 6037  5041 114 
Telengana 22628 100  59374 1788  645
Tripura 1673 50  4656 213  43
Uttarakhand 3586 213  6301 167  134
Uttar Pradesh 47878 12  76724 4074  2120 51 
West Bengal 26031 344  70328 3208  2100 41 
Total# 639929 4984  1583489 47746  45257 871 


Posted By: Talib Khan