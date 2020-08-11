53,601 new infections in a day take India's COVID-19 tally to 22.68 lakh; death toll mounts to 45,257 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a spike of 53,601 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus tally of the country to 22,68,676. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 45,000-mark in the country and reached 45,257 after 871 new fatalities were reported from across the country during the same span of time.
Of the total 22,68,676 COVID-19 cases, 6,39,929 are active cases, while 15,83,490 people have cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. With this, the recovery rate in the country also improved to 69.79 per cent.
India has recorded the most number of single-day cases globally for the seventh straight day today. According to the World Health Organisation, India has recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases globally between August 4 and August 10.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. These states also had the most number of single-day fatalities.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra being the worst-hit state recorded 9,181 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 5,24,513, while the death toll crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities. Also, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing up the recovery tally to 3,58,421, while there are 1,47,735 active cases in the state at present.
Tamil Nadu on Monday crossed three lakh COVID-19 cases while the death toll crossed the 5,000-mark with the addition of 114 fatalities. With 5,914 new cases, the infection tally touched 3,02,815 and the 100 plus deaths for the eighth consecutive day took the toll to 5,041.
Andhra Pradesh during the last 24-hours reported 7,665 new cases taking the state's tally of positive cases
to 2,35,525 while 80 fresh deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, took the overall death toll in the state to 2,116.
Here's the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|896
|74
|709
|61
|20
|Andhra Pradesh
|87773
|661
|145636
|6924
|2116
|80
|Arunachal Pradesh
|636
|34
|1592
|110
|3
|Assam
|18000
|1633
|43586
|1261
|151
|6
|Bihar
|28065
|159
|54088
|2930
|397
|10
|Chandigarh
|566
|20
|1004
|100
|25
|Chhattisgarh
|3336
|93
|9013
|204
|99
|3
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|444
|3
|1167
|46
|2
|Delhi
|10346
|383
|131657
|1070
|4131
|20
|Goa
|2741
|99
|6208
|213
|80
|5
|Gujarat
|14055
|92
|55304
|1138
|2672
|20
|Haryana
|6448
|77
|35492
|711
|489
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|1241
|66
|2205
|24
|17
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7514
|92
|17375
|372
|478
|6
|Jharkhand
|8811
|312
|9724
|886
|188
|11
|Karnataka
|79916
|1065
|99126
|5218
|3312
|114
|Kerala
|12784
|393
|22616
|784
|115
|7
|Ladakh
|471
|14
|1237
|15
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|9202
|193
|29674
|654
|1015
|19
|Maharashtra
|148042
|2177
|358421
|6711
|18050
|293
|Manipur
|1720
|22
|2122
|78
|11
|Meghalaya
|610
|44
|498
|8
|6
|Mizoram
|300
|22
|323
|25
|0
|Nagaland
|2030
|161
|973
|69
|8
|Odisha
|14148
|278
|33021
|1236
|286
|14
|Puducherry
|2180
|86
|3355
|154
|89
|2
|Punjab
|8550
|552
|15735
|416
|604
|18
|Rajasthan
|13810
|337
|39060
|825
|800
|11
|Sikkim
|399
|28
|510
|16
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53099
|237
|244675
|6037
|5041
|114
|Telengana
|22628
|100
|59374
|1788
|645
|8
|Tripura
|1673
|50
|4656
|213
|43
|1
|Uttarakhand
|3586
|213
|6301
|167
|134
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|47878
|12
|76724
|4074
|2120
|51
|West Bengal
|26031
|344
|70328
|3208
|2100
|41
|Total#
|639929
|4984
|1583489
|47746
|45257
|871
