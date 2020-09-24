As of September 16, there are more than 34.5 million cases pending before the district and subordinate courts in various states and union territories in India.

New Delhi | Piyush Aggarwal/ Anurag Mishra: There are more than 5.1 million cases pending before the various High Courts in the country until September 16, as per the data released by the union law minister RS Prasad in the Parliament. He also shared the information on the pendency of cases in the District and Subordinate Courts of the country. As of September 16, there are more than 34.5 million cases pending before the district and subordinate courts in various states and union territories in India.

As per the data, the total number of cases pending across the High Courts in the country are 51,52,921, out of which 36,77,089 (71%) are civil cases, and 14,75,832 (29%) are criminal cases. Among the 25 High Courts, the Allahabad High Court has the maximum cases (7,46,677 or 14%) pending before it, including 3,99,710 civil and 3,46,967 criminal cases. The Punjab and Haryana High Court follows it with a pendency of 6,07,069 (12%) cases.

As for the district and subordinate courts, total pending cases are 3,44,73,068 which includes 94,49,268 (27%) civil cases and 2,50,23,800 (73%) criminal cases. Among the states and UTs, Uttar Pradesh tops with a whopping 81,86,410 (24%) pending cases, followed by Maharashtra (42,21,418 or 12%) and Bihar (30,94,186 or 9%).

On asking about the steps to reduce the case pendency, the law minister told that the Central Government had enacted the Gram Nyayalayas Act, 2008, to establish Gram Nyayalayas at intermediate panchayat level. In the written reply, he stated, “As per information made available by State Governments / High Courts, 395 Gram Nyayalayas have been notified so far by 12 States, of which 225 are operational at present.”

State Governments can setup the Gram Nayalayas in consultation with their respective High Courts after evaluating the local issues. Cases pending before the District or Subordinate Courts can be transferred to the Gram Nayalayas as per their jurisdiction. The Central Government also provides financial assistance to the states to establish and operate Gram Nayalayas.

Last week, the central government also released data on the number of women Judges in the High Courts and Supreme Courts, according to which there are merely 7.2% or 80 women judges out of the total sanctioned strength of 1,113 judges.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta