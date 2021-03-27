As per the fire department, around 16 fire tenders and two water tankers were rushed to the site when the fire broke out and helped in dousing the fire at the site.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 500 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Pune's Fashion Street market late last night. In a relief, no casualties have been reported in the incident and the massive fire has been brought under control, PMC Chief Fire Officer said today morning.

Maharashtra: Over 500 shops gutted in a fire that broke out at Fashion Street market in Pune last night. Around 16 fire tenders deployed to extinguish the fire. Latest visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/LWQueLwlKg — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

However, shop owners and hawkers in the market have suffered a huge loss, with many losing their shops to the massive fire. As per the fire department, around 16 fire tenders and two water tankers were rushed to the site when the fire broke out and helped in dousing the fire at the site.

"At around 1:06 am, the fire was brought under control. Cooling operations are on. About 60 fire officials including 10 officers are at the spot," informed Prashant Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation. "Fire has been controlled. No casualty has been reported so far but a heavy loss to the hawkers and shop owners as their shops were gutted in fire," he added.

The fashion street market in Pune is popular for having small stalls in large numbers selling footwear, clothes and accessories. According to news agency ANI, around 500 stalls in the market were gutted in the massive blaze on Friday night. Meanwhile, goods worth crores were also destroyed in the fire.

According to the information, the firefighting operations continued for over 3 hours after which the fire was doused in the wee hours of Saturday with the help of 16 fire tenders and 2 water tankers. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second such fire in the cantonment area this month. On March 16, a major fire had erupted in the crowded Shivaji Market, destroying at least 25 shops by the time it was brought under control.

