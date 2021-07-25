Delhi COVID-19 Curbs: In a statement, the DMRC said that standing inside the coaches won't be allowed while adding that it would be mandatory for passengers to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday clarified that only 50 passengers would be allowed in a coach despite trains being allowed to run with a 100 per cent seating capacity. In a statement, the DMRC further said that standing inside the coaches won't be allowed while adding that it would be mandatory for passengers to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms.

It also said that the necessary steps would be taken to ensure ease of passengers as and when Delhi government announces further relaxations in the national capital. It, however, appealed to people to travel "only when it is absolutely necessary" to ensure everyone's safety in India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

"DMRC would like to reiterate and make it clear that from Monday, even with these revised guidelines, a maximum of 50 passengers per coach are permitted, as against 300 prior to COVID-19. Entry to stations, therefore, continue to be regulated," the DMRC said.

"In the wake of latest guidelines issued today, public will now be able to travel in Delhi Metro with full seating capacity from 26 July onwards till further orders. However standing passengers are still not allowed," it added.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Saturday evening issued fresh guidelines for the national capital, allowing metros to operate at 100 per cent capacity. It also allowed DTC and cluster buses to operate at full strength. Earlier, metro and buses were operating at 50 per cent capacity in Delhi.

Delhi metro services were suspended completely on May 10 this year after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government imposed a complete lockdown in the city-state. Later, the services were restored but only for those engaged in essential services.

The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations, and 264 stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma