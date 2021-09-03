A five-member team from the Uttar Pradesh Health Department which arrived in the district from Lucknow conducted tests and found a large number of dengue mosquito larvae in Firozabad.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With three fresh fatalities, the death toll due to dengue fever has climbed to 50 in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, prompting the Centre to send a team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

"So far, 50 people have died due to dengue and viral fever. Ten areas -- nine blocks and a Nagar Nigam area -- in the district are affected," Chief Medical Officer Dinesh Kumar Premi said in a statement. There are 36 active camps in the district and 3,719 people, including those who have a fever, are undergoing treatment there, he added.

A five-member team, which was sent by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department yesterday, conducted tests and found a large number of dengue mosquito larvae here, said Dr Awadhesh Yadav, Joint Director of Health Department, who is leading this team.

"According to the instructions of the government, this team has been sent from Lucknow to the state level. The team arrived on August 30. We saw that the rate was high among children due to severe disease in this district," said Dr Awadhesh Yadav.

"In fact, children are getting sick only due to mosquito bites. But after this mosquito bite, children are getting very high fever due to which dehydration is happening and platelets are suddenly falling very much due to which the number of deaths has increased," he further said.

Amid the rising toll, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh suspended three doctors with immediate effect on charges of negligence and warned government doctors of strict action for any negligence in treatment to ailing people.

On Wednesday, Firozabad's Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth had been removed following the spate of deaths, mostly children, since August 18 due to the viral fever and suspected cases of dengue.

Mathura villagers protest after 14 deaths due to dengue-like symptoms:

As many as 14 people, including 12 children, have died due to viral fever in Mathura district, said Dr Bhudev, who is the in-charge of the COVID control room, on Thursday. The residents of Kaunh village in the district on Thursday also staged a protest against the chief medical officer, demanding to set up a hospital to curb the spread of viral disease in the region.

"As of Thursday morning, the deaths due to viral fever in Mathura district have gone up to 14 from seven. Due to this, the villagers are in fear. We have set up temporary hospitals in the villages," said Dr Bhudev.

In Koha village, over 50 families fled the village due to the spread of disease. Meanwhile, the district administration and health department found symptoms of malaria and dengue in the samples they had collected. Moreover, teams from Delhi and Lucknow have reached the villages and stationed themselves here. The samples also revealed that diseases like dengue, scrub typhus, malaria, leptospirosis are spreading in the village.

In Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said taking cognizance of the incident in Firozabad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the urban and rural bodies to maintain cleanliness in their respective areas and a special campaign will be launched in Mathura and Firozabad districts.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan