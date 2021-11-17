Srinagar/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Five terrorists, including the top commander of Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit The Resistant Front (TRF) Afaq Sikander were killed in two separate encounters in Pombai and Gopalpora of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday.

Of the other four terrorists, one’s identity is yet to be ascertained whereas others have been identified as Shakir alias Amaar, Haider alias Aslam Tiger and Ibrahim, all from South Kashmir itself.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kashmir IG of Police Vijay Kumar informed that two Lashkar-e-Taiyaba terrorist associates Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police and security forces during joint naka checking. “Two ready to use IEDs recovered from them,” the IGP was further quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further details on the operation are awaited.

