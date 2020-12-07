The police said that the group was backed by Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for Narcoterrorism.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested five people, who are allegedly linked to some terror groups, after an encounter with police in East Delhi's Shakarpur area. The exchange of fire took place at around 7 am on Monday.

The police informed that two of the arrested men are from Punjab while three belongs to Jammu and Kashmir, adding that weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from them. It also said that the group was "backed by Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for Narcoterrorism", reported news agency ANI.

"One of the 5 people arrested in Shakarpur, following an exchange of fire, is suspected to be linked with murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab. His role is being identified," Delhi Police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police had also carried out a similar operation in November this year and arrested two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan, foiling a major terror attack in the national capital.

The two terrorists were identified as Abdul Latif Mir Mohammed Ashraf Khatana and were residents of Pala Mohalla in Baramulla and Hat Mulla village in Kupwara respectively.

"2 suspected militants who are residents of J&K have been apprehended along with 2 semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges," a Delhi Police official had said, as reported by India Today.

Meanwhile, the security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), have warned that several terror outfits, including Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), are planning to carry out attacks across India.

The intel reports also warned that the terrorists might target some high-profile politicians in the country, especially in West Bengal where assembly elections are bound to take place in 2021.

"NIA had learnt about an inter-state module of Al-Qaeda operatives at various locations in India including West-Bengal and Kerala. The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds," the NIA had said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma