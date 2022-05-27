Lucknow| Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Budget 2022 has a large allocation set for women's welfare, empowerment, and safety. The state government has allocated Rs 523.34 crore for this cause under the Safe City Project in six cities. The Safe City project is an initiative of the Union government in collaboration with state governments to create a safe, secure, and empowering environment for women in all fields so that they are able to pursue their dreams without the threat of gender-based violence. The funds allocated in this budget will be used under the project in six cities namely Lucknow, GB Nagar, Gorakhpur, Agra, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.



5 initiatives the Uttar Pradesh government is taking to maximise women’s safety:



Installing of CCTVs in 1,500 places

The Uttar Pradesh government will install CCTVs in 1,500 places across Noida and these will be monitored via control rooms.

Installing of 55 Pink Outpost Booths

The UP government will install pink outpost booths for easy filing of complaints by women. 5 drones and 1 mobile CCTV van will be deployed near the booth.

Start Pink Patrolling

Pink Patrolling is an initiative by the UP government wherein women officers keep surveillance of public places to ensure women's safety. The government is going to use 30 SUVs and 40 scooters for pink patrolling. They have already set up women help desks in police stations to foster the cause. Also, the government has increased women's participation in police jobs.

Integrated Smart Control Room

The government is going to build an Integrated Smart Control Room to monitor the marked places to ensure women don't face eve-teasing or molestation.

Street lights

The government will install street lights in dark areas for the safety of women. Uttar Pradesh Transportation would also provide an AC waiting room for women at the Noida City Center Bus Station for their safe travel.

Other measures

UP also has 3 all-women PAC batallions in Gorakhpur, Badaun, and Lucknow. The government has marked around 699 hospitals at Noida-Greno (Greater Noida) with greater emphasis on women-centric health issues.

