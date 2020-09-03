Addressing a press conference, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that nearly 30 lakh people have recovered from the highly contagious infection which is 3.5 times more than active cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that five states -- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra -- account for 62 per cent of COVID-19 cases in India.

Addressing a press conference, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that nearly 30 lakh people have recovered from the highly contagious infection which is 3.5 times more than active cases. It further noted that over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India in the last 24 hours.

"There has been 13.7 per cent weekly decrease in the number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh, 16.1 per cent decrease in Karnataka, 6.8 per cent decrease in Maharashtra and 23.9 per cent decrease in Tamil Nadu, 17.1 per cent decrease in Uttar Pradesh," Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

It also said that five states -- Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra -- account for 70 per cent COVID-19 deaths in India, adding that there is an increase in the case fatality trajectory in Karnataka and Delhi.

According to Union Health Ministry, there has been a 50 per cent hike in average daily case fatality in Delhi while Karnataka has seen a rise of 9.6 per cent. However, the Health Ministry informed that there has been 4.5 per cent weekly decrease in case fatality in Andhra Pradesh, 11.5 per cent decrease in Maharashtra and 18.2 per cent decrease in Tamil Nadu.

It further noted that Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in India by the pandemic, has seen around 7 per cent decline in COVID-19 active cases in the last three weeks.

"Looking at the rise in the number of active cases and deaths in Delhi, we're engaging with Delhi government. We have given some specific instructions to the government, if those are followed, number of cases can be brought under control," ANI quoted Bhushan as saying.

Speaking about the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, the Health Ministry urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing, adding that the increase COVID-19 numbers should be "seen in context of total population".

"Per million COVID-19 cases in the country is much lesser when compared to other countries in the world. Deaths per million (population) of India is among the lowest in the world; 49 deaths per million population," ANI quoted Bhushan as saying.

Talking about the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus induced lockdown, Bhushan said that the Centre has "adopted a graded approach of opening the economy, ensuring adequate testing capacity, clear guidelines of clinical treatment protocol and enhanced hospital infrastructure".

India currently is the third worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic after the US and Brazil. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 38,53,406, while the death toll has climbed to 67,376, according to the latest information available at the Health Ministry website.

