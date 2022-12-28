5 Members Of Family Including 3 Minors Killed In House Fire In UP's Mau

Five members of a family died in a house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday.(Image: ANI)

FIVE members of a family including a woman, one adult and three minors died in a house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. The incident took place at Shahpur village, Kopaganj Police Station, Mau district on Tuesday.

Soon after the information was received, the relief team was rushed to the spot. The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire ignited from the stove, the District Magistrate, Mau, Arun Kumar said.

"5 members of a family including a woman, 1 adult and 3 minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district. Police along with the fire brigade, medical & relief teams reached the spot," Kumar, as quoted by ANI said. "The initial report stated that fire ignited from the stove," he added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The District Magistrate had announced the assistance of Rs 4 lakh per person.