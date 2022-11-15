5 Members Of A Family Drown In Gujarat’s Narmada Canal In Bid To Save Woman

Five members of the family drowned in Gujarat's Narmada Canal in a bid to save woman. The woman had slipped into the canal while fetching water, the police said.

By Radha Basnet
Tue, 15 Nov 2022 06:51 AM IST
Minute Read
ANI image used for representation

FIVE members of the same family drowned in the Narmada Canal in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The five family members lost their lives in a bid to save a woman from drowning in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra, the police said.

Police have recovered all dead bodies, added Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh. The woman slipped into the canal while fetching water.

"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water," Kutch West SP told ANI.

