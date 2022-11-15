5 Members Of A Family Drown In Gujarat’s Narmada Canal In Bid To Save Woman

FIVE members of the same family drowned in the Narmada Canal in Gujarat’s Kutch district. The five family members lost their lives in a bid to save a woman from drowning in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra, the police said.

Police have recovered all dead bodies, added Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh. The woman slipped into the canal while fetching water.

