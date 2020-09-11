Five Indian nationals, who were allegedly abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Arunachal Pradesh on September 3, are likely to be handed over to India on Saturday, September 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Five Indian nationals, who were allegedly abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Arunachal Pradesh on September 3, are likely to be handed over to India on Saturday, September 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday. According to reports, the Chinese PLA China will hand over the five Indian nationals at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point, news agency later quoted Army sources as saying.

"The Chinese PLA has confirmed to the Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location. https://t.co/UaM9IIZl56 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2020

On September 3, five Indian nationals had gone missing from near the border in Arunachal Pradesh. The families of the missing Indian nationals alleged they were abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers.

On request from their families, the Indian Army reached out to their Vhinese counterparts at the border point in Arunachal and sent them a hotline message. Later, the Indian Army said that the five missing hunters from Upper Subansiri had inadvertently crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on September 2

In response to India's hotine messae, the Chinese PLA acknowlegded the presence missing of Indians across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said that they will be handed over at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point in Arunachal Pradesh.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma