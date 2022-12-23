5 Cops, 1 Political Activist Among 17 Arrested After Police Bust Drug Smuggling Racket In Kashmir

AT LEAST 17 people including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor and a local shopkeeper have been arrested in a drug smuggling racket in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. This came after the police busted a big drug smuggling and peddling racket in Kupwara and Baramulla districts

Meanwhile, arrests have been made from Kupwara and Baramulla districts in this narcotics smuggling racket that had its origin in Pakistan.

According to the police, a poultry shop owner, Muhammad Waseem Najar hailing from Darzipura village of Kupwara district was arrested after recovery of some narcotic quantity from his house.

After the investigation, Wasim confessed to being a part of a huge group of drug peddlers and revealed the names of some of his associates belonging to the Kupwara district and Uri area of district Baramulla.

"In subsequent raids, 16 more persons were arrested, including five policemen, a political activist, a contractor, and others. Policemen arrested were working as SPOs in the department," said the police.

"Ongoing investigation has exposed the direct involvement of Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in pumping narcotics into the Valley with the objective to destroy the local youth and their future," they added.

According to the police, Shakir Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist handler originally belonging to Keran in the Kupwara district has surfaced to be the main supplier of narcotics to his son Tahmeed Khan on this side of the Line of Control (LoC).

After Tahmeed's revelation, the police recovered two packets weighing close to 2 kgs of heroin-like narcotic substance.

Tahmeed used to transport it to Kupwara o sell it among his other arrested associates to earn huge amounts of money.

"Tahmeed's father Shakir Ali Khan first crossed the LoC in the early 1990s to join terrorist ranks. After obtaining training in illegal arms and ammunition, Shakir infiltrated back and remained one of the top active terrorists of the Hizbul outfit in the Keran area. Shakir then again crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He is presently working as a top terrorist handler involved in pushing arms, ammunition, and narcotics into Kashmir Valley," said the police.

Reportedly, nearly 5 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 5 crore have been pumped into the market by the module headed by Tahmeed Khan during the last three months.

According to the police, out of these 5 kgs, they have recovered 2 kgs and nearly one kg of drugs have been peddled among the drug peddlers and addicts and about 2 kgs remain to be traced.

(With inputs from IANS)