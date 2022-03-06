Amritsar | Jagran News Desk: At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lost their lives after one of their colleagues allegedly opened fire at them in their camp in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday, said officials while adding that the shooter, who was identified as Constable Satteppa SK, was also among the dead.

The officials further said that another jawan was seriously injured and is getting treated, adding that senior officials of the BSF have rushed to the spot. The incident, according to officials, took place at the force mess in the Khasa area, which is nearly 20 km away from the Attari-Wagah border.

"5 troops were injured today due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured. Out of the 6 injured, 5 troops including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives, one critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered," the BSF said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Fratricidal incidents have become common among BSF jawans over the past few years. In September last year, two BSF personnel were killed and their senior officer was injured in a fratricidal incident at the Khagracheri post of the force in Karbook sub-division of the Gomati district in Tripura.

The BSF later said that head constable Satbir Singh and constable Pratap Singh, belonging to the 20th battalion, were killed in the "fratricidal cross-firing" following a minor altercation. Officials said Pratap Singh was later killed by a sentry deployed at the post.

"A departmental inquiry is being conducted to find out the actual cause of the incident and an FIR has been lodged at Silacheri police station," the BSF had said, adding that post commander Sub Inspector Ram Kumar had suffered bullet injuries on his legs during the incident.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma