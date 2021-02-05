Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After more than 18 months, high-speed 4G mobile internet services are being restored in entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary (Power & Information), Rohit Kansal said on Friday. The highspeed internet in Jammu and Kashmir was snapped to stop the backlash against the revocation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state in August 2019.

Rohit Kansal, the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, tweeted Friday evening, "4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Jammu and Kashmir." The services, according to sources, as quoted by news agency PTI, are likely to resume from Friday midnight.

High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts -- Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region -- in August last year. 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored on January 25 last year. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

The internet services were shut by the government on August 5, 2019, when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked in Parliament and it was bifurcated into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Jammu and Kashmir administration, on several occasions, restored the highspeed internet services on a trial basis in several districts of the Union Territory.

Congratulating Kashmiris for the restoration of 4G mobile internet services, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed his happiness at the announcement and tweeted, "4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," the National Conference leader said today.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan