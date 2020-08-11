The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that restrictions on 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir can be eased in a "carefully calibrated" manner on a trial basis in two districts after August 15.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that restrictions on 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir can be eased in a "carefully calibrated" manner on a trial basis in two districts after August 15. In the latest submission filed by Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal before the Supreme Court, the Centre said that a committee headed by the home secretary has suggested the restoration of high-speed internet services in some areas of the Union Territory that are "comparatively less sensitive from a national security, internal security, border security and public order standpoint"

"A carefully calibrated easing of some restrictions in limited and specified geographical areas" can be attempted on trial basis, the committee has said, adding that areas near the international border or Line of Control (LoC) will not be included in this, the affidavit says.

A three-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai is hearing the petition filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals (FMP), seeking the restoration of high-speed internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre told the apex court that since the "threat perception on the security front in Jammu and Kashmir continues to be high" and that the "restrictions are not posing any hindrance to COVID control measures, education programmes or carrying out business activities", the current atmosphere in the valley is not conducive to allow 4G internet services across the entire UT.

The government also said that in view of "heightened threat perception", the high-speed internet services will be restored in one district each in Jammu division and Kashmir division after August 15, when India celebrates its Independence Day.

The 4G internet services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year when the government revoked article 370 of the Constitution and broke the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

