48,916 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally past 13-lakh mark, last 1 lakh cases in just 2 days; death toll tops 31,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 13 lakh cases and reached 13,36,861 after 48,916 new infections were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. In another alarming figure, India crossed the last 1 lakh cases in just two days after the country crossed the 12-lakh mark on July 23.
The death toll due to the COVID-19 also crossed the 31,000-mark and reached 31,358 after 757 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. India now stands at the sixth position across the world in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus.
Of the total 13,36,861 cases, 4,56,071 are active cases, while 8,49,432 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also improves to 63.53 per cent.
Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra during the last 24-hours recorded 9,615 new coronavirus cases, 1,057 of them in Mumbai, which took the case tally in the state to 3,57,117. The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 13,132 with 278 new fatalities.
Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in Coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,785 fresh infections, pushing the tally towards the two lakh mark, while the death toll touched 3,320 with 88 fatalities. The tally rose to 1,99,749 with the addition of the fresh cases. More than three-fourths of the fresh cases were from districts other than Chennai, which continued to clock lower numbers, at 1,299, totalling to 92,206 so far.
Delhi recorded 1,025 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said. From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.
Showing no signs of abating, the coronavirus spread continued at a virulent pace in Andhra Pradesh as a new record number of 8,147 cases were added in a day, pushing the states gross further up to 80,858 on Friday. The state now has 39,990 active cases after 39,935 patients recovered from the infection and 933 died, including 49 reported on Friday.
Here's the state-wise list of Coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|85
|174
|0
|259
|Andhra Pradesh
|39990
|39935
|933
|80858
|Arunachal Pradesh
|661
|392
|3
|1056
|Assam
|8084
|21761
|76
|29921
|Bihar
|11363
|22343
|220
|33926
|Chandigarh
|275
|535
|13
|823
|Chhattisgarh
|2128
|4567
|36
|6731
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|301
|512
|2
|815
|Delhi
|13681
|110931
|3777
|128389
|Goa
|1646
|2865
|29
|4540
|Gujarat
|12418
|38849
|2278
|53545
|Haryana
|6420
|22953
|382
|29755
|Himachal Pradesh
|798
|1145
|11
|1954
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7269
|9217
|296
|16782
|Jharkhand
|4116
|3307
|70
|7493
|Karnataka
|52799
|31347
|1724
|85870
|Kerala
|9379
|7562
|54
|16995
|Ladakh
|209
|1035
|2
|1246
|Madhya Pradesh
|7553
|17866
|791
|
2621
|Maharashtra
|144018
|199967
|13132
|357117
|Manipur
|655
|1491
|0
|2146
|Meghalaya
|496
|87
|5
|588
|Mizoram
|178
|183
|0
|361
|Nagaland
|701
|537
|1
|1239
|Odisha
|7372
|15201
|120
|22693
|Puducherry
|997
|1483
|35
|2515
|Punjab
|3838
|8096
|282
|12216
|Rajasthan
|9029
|24547
|602
|34178
|Sikkim
|335
|142
|0
|477
|Tamil Nadu
|53132
|143297
|3320
|199749
|Telangana
|11677
|40334
|455
|52466
|Tripura
|1617
|2131
|11
|3759
|Uttarakhand
|1986
|3399
|60
|5445
|Uttar Pradesh
|21711
|37712
|1348
|60771
|West Bengal
|19154
|33529
|1290
|53973
|Total#
|456071
|849432
|31358
|1336861
Posted By: Talib Khan