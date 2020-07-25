Of the total 13,36,861 cases, 4,56,071 are active cases, while 8,49,432 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 13 lakh cases and reached 13,36,861 after 48,916 new infections were reported from across the country during the last 24 hours. In another alarming figure, India crossed the last 1 lakh cases in just two days after the country crossed the 12-lakh mark on July 23.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 also crossed the 31,000-mark and reached 31,358 after 757 new fatalities were recorded in the country during the last 24 hours. India now stands at the sixth position across the world in the number of deaths due to the coronavirus.

Of the total 13,36,861 cases, 4,56,071 are active cases, while 8,49,432 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also improves to 63.53 per cent.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. Maharashtra during the last 24-hours recorded 9,615 new coronavirus cases, 1,057 of them in Mumbai, which took the case tally in the state to 3,57,117. The death toll due to the pandemic went up to 13,132 with 278 new fatalities.

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in Coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,785 fresh infections, pushing the tally towards the two lakh mark, while the death toll touched 3,320 with 88 fatalities. The tally rose to 1,99,749 with the addition of the fresh cases. More than three-fourths of the fresh cases were from districts other than Chennai, which continued to clock lower numbers, at 1,299, totalling to 92,206 so far.

Delhi recorded 1,025 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said. From July 11-19, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

Showing no signs of abating, the coronavirus spread continued at a virulent pace in Andhra Pradesh as a new record number of 8,147 cases were added in a day, pushing the states gross further up to 80,858 on Friday. The state now has 39,990 active cases after 39,935 patients recovered from the infection and 933 died, including 49 reported on Friday.

Here's the state-wise list of Coronavirus cases and deaths in the country:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 85 174 0 259 Andhra Pradesh 39990 39935 933 80858 Arunachal Pradesh 661 392 3 1056 Assam 8084 21761 76 29921 Bihar 11363 22343 220 33926 Chandigarh 275 535 13 823 Chhattisgarh 2128 4567 36 6731 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 512 2 815 Delhi 13681 110931 3777 128389 Goa 1646 2865 29 4540 Gujarat 12418 38849 2278 53545 Haryana 6420 22953 382 29755 Himachal Pradesh 798 1145 11 1954 Jammu and Kashmir 7269 9217 296 16782 Jharkhand 4116 3307 70 7493 Karnataka 52799 31347 1724 85870 Kerala 9379 7562 54 16995 Ladakh 209 1035 2 1246 Madhya Pradesh 7553 17866 791 2621 Maharashtra 144018 199967 13132 357117 Manipur 655 1491 0 2146 Meghalaya 496 87 5 588 Mizoram 178 183 0 361 Nagaland 701 537 1 1239 Odisha 7372 15201 120 22693 Puducherry 997 1483 35 2515 Punjab 3838 8096 282 12216 Rajasthan 9029 24547 602 34178 Sikkim 335 142 0 477 Tamil Nadu 53132 143297 3320 199749 Telangana 11677 40334 455 52466 Tripura 1617 2131 11 3759 Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445 Uttar Pradesh 21711 37712 1348 60771 West Bengal 19154 33529 1290 53973 Total# 456071 849432 31358 1336861





