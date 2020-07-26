48,661 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally to 13.85 lakh, death toll tops 32,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported a spike of 48,661 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 13,85,522, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 705 fatalities were reported during that same period.
According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry, the death toll in India stands at 32,063 while there are 4,67,882 active coronavirus cases in the country. The recovery rate, on the other hand, has improved to 63.91 per cent as 8,85,577 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 3.66 lakh coronavirus cases and over 13,000 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi hold the second and third spot respectively. The two states have reported 2.06 lakh and 1.29 lakh COVID-19 cases respectively. Karnataka has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot and has reported more than 90,000 coronavirus cases so far.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|114
|176
|0
|290
|Andhra Pradesh
|44431
|43255
|985
|88671
|Arunachal Pradesh
|695
|428
|3
|1126
|Assam
|7954
|23055
|77
|31086
|Bihar
|12317
|24053
|234
|36604
|Chandigarh
|284
|555
|13
|852
|Chhattisgarh
|2365
|4683
|39
|7087
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|328
|530
|2
|860
|Delhi
|12657
|113068
|3806
|129531
|Goa
|1606
|3047
|33
|4686
|Gujarat
|12695
|39631
|2300
|54626
|Haryana
|6495
|23654
|389
|30538
|Himachal Pradesh
|865
|1173
|11
|2049
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7483
|9517
|305
|17305
|Jharkhand
|4329
|3425
|82
|7836
|Karnataka
|55396
|33750
|1796
|90942
|Kerala
|9428
|8611
|59
|18098
|Ladakh
|216
|1057
|3
|1276
|Madhya Pradesh
|7639
|18488
|799
|26926
|Maharashtra
|145785
|207194
|13389
|366368
|Manipur
|652
|1524
|0
|2176
|Meghalaya
|547
|94
|5
|646
|Mizoram
|178
|183
|0
|361
|Nagaland
|744
|541
|4
|1289
|Odisha
|7954
|15929
|130
|24013
|Puducherry
|1055
|1561
|38
|2654
|Punjab
|4096
|8297
|291
|12684
|Rajasthan
|9379
|25306
|613
|35298
|Sikkim
|357
|142
|0
|499
|Tamil Nadu
|52273
|151055
|3409
|206737
|Telangana
|11677
|40334
|455
|52466
|Tripura
|1642
|2209
|11
|3862
|Uttarakhand
|2403
|3495
|63
|5961
|Uttar Pradesh
|22452
|39903
|1387
|63742
|West Bengal
|19391
|35654
|1332
|56377
|Total
|467882
|885577
|32063
|1385522
Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely hold a meeting with all the chief ministers of the states and representatives of union territories (UTs) on July 27 to discuss the pandemic in the country. The Prime Minister will likely also discuss about the Unlock 3.0. The meeting will also be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Meanwhile, researchers and scientists across the country are trying hard to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. On Friday, the AIIMS administered first dose of COVID-19 candidate vaccine 'COVAXIN' to 30-year-old man in Delhi. This is the first phase of human clinical trial after the AIIMS' ethics committee gave its approval for the trail COVAXIN.
"Today, we administered the first dose of Covaxin to a 30-year-old man, the first volunteer, who is a resident of Delhi. He was screened two days ago and all his health vital parameters were normal. He does not have any co-morbid conditions or any pre-existing illness," Dr Ray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
COVAXIN is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and it is India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine. The AIIMS had on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of COVAXIN.
(With agency inputs)
