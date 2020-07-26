The recovery rate, on the other hand, has improved to 63.91 per cent as 8,85,577 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Sunday reported a spike of 48,661 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 13,85,522, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, adding that 705 fatalities were reported during that same period.

According to the data available at the Union Health Ministry, the death toll in India stands at 32,063 while there are 4,67,882 active coronavirus cases in the country. The recovery rate, on the other hand, has improved to 63.91 per cent as 8,85,577 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 3.66 lakh coronavirus cases and over 13,000 deaths. Tamil Nadu and Delhi hold the second and third spot respectively. The two states have reported 2.06 lakh and 1.29 lakh COVID-19 cases respectively. Karnataka has also emerged as a coronavirus hotspot and has reported more than 90,000 coronavirus cases so far.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 114 176 0 290 Andhra Pradesh 44431 43255 985 88671 Arunachal Pradesh 695 428 3 1126 Assam 7954 23055 77 31086 Bihar 12317 24053 234 36604 Chandigarh 284 555 13 852 Chhattisgarh 2365 4683 39 7087 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 328 530 2 860 Delhi 12657 113068 3806 129531 Goa 1606 3047 33 4686 Gujarat 12695 39631 2300 54626 Haryana 6495 23654 389 30538 Himachal Pradesh 865 1173 11 2049 Jammu and Kashmir 7483 9517 305 17305 Jharkhand 4329 3425 82 7836 Karnataka 55396 33750 1796 90942 Kerala 9428 8611 59 18098 Ladakh 216 1057 3 1276 Madhya Pradesh 7639 18488 799 26926 Maharashtra 145785 207194 13389 366368 Manipur 652 1524 0 2176 Meghalaya 547 94 5 646 Mizoram 178 183 0 361 Nagaland 744 541 4 1289 Odisha 7954 15929 130 24013 Puducherry 1055 1561 38 2654 Punjab 4096 8297 291 12684 Rajasthan 9379 25306 613 35298 Sikkim 357 142 0 499 Tamil Nadu 52273 151055 3409 206737 Telangana 11677 40334 455 52466 Tripura 1642 2209 11 3862 Uttarakhand 2403 3495 63 5961 Uttar Pradesh 22452 39903 1387 63742 West Bengal 19391 35654 1332 56377 Total 467882 885577 32063 1385522

Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely hold a meeting with all the chief ministers of the states and representatives of union territories (UTs) on July 27 to discuss the pandemic in the country. The Prime Minister will likely also discuss about the Unlock 3.0. The meeting will also be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Meanwhile, researchers and scientists across the country are trying hard to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. On Friday, the AIIMS administered first dose of COVID-19 candidate vaccine 'COVAXIN' to 30-year-old man in Delhi. This is the first phase of human clinical trial after the AIIMS' ethics committee gave its approval for the trail COVAXIN.

"Today, we administered the first dose of Covaxin to a 30-year-old man, the first volunteer, who is a resident of Delhi. He was screened two days ago and all his health vital parameters were normal. He does not have any co-morbid conditions or any pre-existing illness," Dr Ray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

COVAXIN is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and it is India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine. The AIIMS had on Saturday gave its nod for a human clinical trial of COVAXIN.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma