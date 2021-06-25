India Coronavirus News: The Health Ministry has maintained that 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the country are being driven by the Delta variant.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India so far has reported nearly 48 cases of the Delta Plus variant of the COVID-19 infection. In a press briefing, it said that nine cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka.

However, the Health Ministry maintained that 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the country are being driven by the Delta variant. It also said that vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- will work against Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants of the infection.

"Covid variants of concern have been found in 174 districts in 35 states and UTs with the highest number of cases seen in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat," the Health Ministry said, "the proportion of COVID-19 cases with variants of concern rose from 10.31 per cent in May, 2021 to 51 per cent on June 20, 2021".

Noting that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, the Health Ministry also urged people across the country to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms, including the usage of masks and sanitisers and practising social distancing.

It also busted myths around vaccines and said that they don't cause infertility. The Health Ministry further said that India will have six more vaccines, adding that it will likely procure 30 to 35 crore doses in a month to vaccinate around one crore persons per day.

"When the polio vaccine came and was being administered in India and other parts of the world, this sort of a rumour had spread at that time too. At that time, a misinformation was created that children who are getting polio vaccine may face infertility in the future," said NTAGI chairman NK Arora, as reported by news agency IANS.

"None of the vaccines has this sort of a side-effect. I would like to fully assure everyone that this sort of propaganda only misguides people. Our main intention is to save ourselves, our families and the society from coronavirus," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma