New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India registered a single-day spike of 47,704 during the last 24 hours taking the total COVID-19 tally near the grim milestone of 15 lakh and reached 14,83,157. India on Monday crossed the 14-lakh mark. The death toll also crossed 33,000-mark and reached 33,425 after 654 new fatalities were recorded from the country during the last 24 hours.

Of the total 14,83,157 cases, 4,96,988 are active cases, while 9,52,744 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital across the country. The recovery rate also improves further to 64.23 per cent.

India is the third worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil. The country had crossed the 13 lakh coronavirus cases mark on July 25 and in just two days, India has crossed the 14 lakh mark on Monday.

The coronavirus cases have been surging in India over the last few days, especially at a time when the country is about to the enter Unlock 3.0 or the third phase of the phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus lockdown.

Among the Indian states, Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state. The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,83,723 on Monday with the addition of 7,924 new cases while the death toll mounted by 227, including 39 fatalities in Mumbai region, to 13,883.

Tamil Nadu, being the second worst-hits state, reported 6,993 fresh COVID cases, during the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 2,20,716 while 77 deaths propelled the toll to 3,571. As many as 63,250 samples were tested, taking the total specimens screened to 24,14,713 so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the lowest in two months, taking the infection tally in the city to over 1.31 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,853. The previous lowest daily cases count was recorded on May 26 (412) when the total number of fatalities had stood at 288 and cumulative cases in the national capital at 14,465.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday crossed the one lakh mark in COVID-19 cases, with over 6,000 people testing positive as the rapid spread of the infection in recent days continued unabated. The states COVID-19 count doubled in just about eight days as the day's 6,051 cases pushed the tally to 1,02,349. It had crossed the 50,000-mark on July 20. East Godavari district registered a high of 1,210 cases.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 (28 ) 182 (6 ) 0 Andhra Pradesh 48956 (4525 ) 46301 (3046 ) 1041 (56 ) Arunachal Pradesh 650 (45 ) 505 (77 ) 3 Assam 8109 (155 ) 24040 (985 ) 79 (2 ) Bihar 13117 (800 ) 25815 (1762 ) 244 (10 ) Chandigarh 302 (18 ) 572 (17 ) 13 Chhattisgarh 2463 (98 ) 4944 (261 ) 43 (4 ) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 362 (34 ) 550 (20 ) 2 Delhi 11904 (753 ) 114875 (1807 ) 3827 (21 ) Goa 1549 (57 ) 3277 (230 ) 35 (2 ) Gujarat 13131 (436 ) 40365 (734 ) 2326 (26 ) Haryana 6556 (61 ) 24384 (730 ) 392 (3 ) Himachal Pradesh 966 (101 ) 1198 (25 ) 12 (1 ) Jammu and Kashmir 7680 (197 ) 9928 (411 ) 312 (7 ) Jharkhand 4486 (157 ) 3704 (279 ) 85 (3 ) Karnataka 58425 (3029 ) 35838 (2088 ) 1878 (82 ) Kerala 9664 (236 ) 9300 (689 ) 61 (2 ) Ladakh 218 (2 ) 1063 (6 ) 4 (1 ) Madhya Pradesh 7857 (218 ) 19132 (644 ) 811 (12 ) Maharashtra 148905 (3120 ) 213238 (6044 ) 13656 (267 ) Manipur 681 (29 ) 1554 (30 ) 0 Meghalaya 562 (15 ) 135 (41 ) 5 Mizoram 168 (10 ) 193 (10 ) 0 Nagaland 786 (42 ) 549 (8 ) 4 Odisha 8456 (502 ) 16793 (864 ) 140 (10 ) Puducherry 1101 (46 ) 1645 (84 ) 40 (2 ) Punjab 4102 (6 ) 8810 (513 ) 306 (15 ) Rajasthan 9935 (556 ) 25353 (47 ) 621 (8 ) Sikkim 397 (40 ) 148 (6 ) 0 Tamil Nadu 53703 (1430 ) 156526 (5471 ) 3494 (85 ) Telengana*** 12264 (587 ) 41332 (998 ) 463 (8 ) Tripura 1526 (116 ) 2361 (152 ) 13 (2 ) Uttarakhand 2475 (72 ) 3566 (71 ) 63 Uttar Pradesh 23921 (1469 ) 41641 (1738 ) 1426 (39 ) West Bengal 19595 (204 ) 37751 (2097 ) 1372 (40 ) Total# 485114 (17232 ) 917568 ( 31991 ) 32771 (708 )

(The state-wise tally has not been updated by the Union Health Ministry with the latest numbers)

