India had last reported more than 47,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 11, while the last time more COVID-related deaths were reported in a single day was December 30 last year, when the country had reported 300 fatalities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the spike in COVID-19 cases, India, during the last 24 hours, recorded 47,262 fresh infections, its highest single-day spike in the last 6 months, taking the overall case tally to 1,17,34,058. The death toll also rose to 1,60,441 after 275 fatalities, the highest since November, were reported from across the country.

India had last reported more than 47,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on November 11, while the last time more COVID-related deaths were reported in a single day was December 30 last year, when the country had reported 300 fatalities. The fatalities on Tuesday were a sharp rise from Monday's 197 deaths and 213 deaths on Sunday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan