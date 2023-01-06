44 Judges Names To Be Confirmed Within 3 Days: Centre Tells SC Amid Row Over Judicial Appointments

THE CENTRE on Friday told the Supreme Court that it will adhere to the timeline and fasten the appointment process of judges. The apex court also highlighted that the sending back of reiterated names by the Centre was a matter of concern.

"Twenty-two names have been sent back by Centre and some reiterated (names) have been sent back and some of those sent back are even reiterated for the third time and some are ones which the Centre feels that we should consider, though not cleared by us...," said a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka.

"Sending back reiterated names by the Centre is a matter of concern. Government might have apprehensions, but names cannot be kept on hold without sending us some comments in the fear that we will reiterate," added the bench.

It added that once the collegium reiterates then there should not be a problem in clearing the appointment.

Meanwhile, Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul that some recent recommendations sent by the high courts were being processed, probably 44 recommendations (name of judges) sent by the collegium will be cleared either by Saturday or this weekend.

The AG stressed that all efforts were being made to conform to timelines fixed by the high court for clearing the names recommended by the collegium for the appointment of judges to the high courts and the apex court.

He also added that 104 names were recommended by the high courts, out of which 44 would be cleared.

The bench also queried the AG about the five names which were recommended by the apex court collegium in December last year for the elevation to the Supreme Court.

The AG replied, "would your lordships defer this for a little while? I have some inputs... I don't think I should probably discuss it here."During the hearing, the top court also expressed displeasure at the government for sitting over the cases of transfers, asking if third parties were influencing it. The top court said ten recommendations for transfer have been made and these have been made at the end of September and end of November.

"In that the government has a very limited role. Keeping them pending sends a very wrong signal. It is unacceptable to the collegium," said the bench.

The top court also pointed out that delay by the Central government in clearing collegium recommendations leads to candidates withdrawing their consent for judgeship or not giving consent. It emphasized that this delay has led to meritorious lawyers not giving their consent to become judges.

The Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further in the first week of February.

