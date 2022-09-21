'40% Accepted Here': PayCM Posters With CM Bommai's Face Surface In Bengaluru

Resembling the electronic wallet Paytm, posters of "PayCM' with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photo surfaced in parts of the city on Wednesday. The QR code has a picture of Bommai in the center with the message "40 per cent accepted here."

The development comes in the middle of an intense campaign against the state government by Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs.

According to media reports, the code redirects to a '40 per cent Sarkara' website set up by the opposition Congress. The website was set up to receive complaints against corrupt state officials.

Sharing a video on the social media platform, a user said the QR will take people to 40 per cent commission on the ‘Sarkara’ website that was launched by Congress.

“Posters titled PayCM with the picture of CM Basavaraj Bommai have been affixed across Bangalore city. The QR code will take the user to the 40% commission Sarkara website that was launched by Congress recently for the complaints,” a user said in his Twitter post.

"Posters titled #PayCM with the picture of #CM basavaraj Bommai have been affixed across the #Bangalore city. The QR code will take the user to the 40% commission Sarkara website that was launched by #Congress recently for the complaints."

Similar posters - 'Welcome to 40% CM' - were seen in Hyderabad last week, when Bommai was to take part in the BJP's Hyderabad 'liberation day' events.

On Tuesday, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) social media convenor, using his Twitter handle shared a photo and wrote, “Why did Karnataka CM garu react strongly on Hoarding which did not even name him? Is he agreeing that BJP Government in Karnataka is a 40% Commission Government?”

Why did Karnataka CM garu react strongly on Hoarding which did not even name him ?

"Is he agreeing that BJP Government in Karnataka is a 40% Commission Government"

The opposition party, the Congress, is also staging a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" throughout the state, with Rahul Gandhi serving as its spokesperson, just months before an Assembly election in Karnataka.

The Congress' '40 per cent Sarkara' attacks come amid party leader Rahul Gandhi holds a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the state.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.