In major achievements, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir neutralised four terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and arrested one ultra in three separate encounters in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounters took place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts of the Kashmir valley, a police official said, adding that two terrorists of JeM were killed in Pulwama and one each in Ganderbal and Handwara, hailing from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On the night of March 11, an encounter broke out at south Kashmir's Chewaklan area of Pulwama in which two JeM terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed. The Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander was identified as Kamaal Bhai, who was active since 2018.

Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter identified as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai @ Jatt. He was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area & involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

In another gunfight between the forces and terrorists in the Serch area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday, a member of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed.

Another encounter broke out in the Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning and a LeT terrorist was killed. The police forces are monitoring the situation on the ground.

Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, in a tweet, said, "Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter identified as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai @ Jatt. He was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area & involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities."

He further tweeted, "We had launched joint operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far, two terrorists of JeM, including one Pakistani, has been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara. Encounters are now over in Handwara and Pulwama. We have also arrested one terrorist alive."

We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. Sofar 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 01 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 12, 2022

Earlier, a Sarpanch was shot at and injured in the Audora area in Kulgam district, following which he succumbed to his injuries, said the J-K police on Friday. This is the third killing of a local elected representative by militants in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

Mir, an Independent sarpanch, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Mir had been provided accommodation at a secured hotel here but he went home without informing the police.

