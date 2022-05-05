Karnal | Jagran News Desk: At least four suspected terrorists were caught by the Haryana Police on Thursday afternoon near a toll plaza in Karnal. The police, in a statement, said that the four accused have been identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder, adding that explosives and other arms were recovered from them.

All the four men hail from Punjab, the police said, adding that Harvinder Singh, a Pakistan-based man, has taken part in terrorist activities and has sent two consignments already.

The four men, acting as couriers, were transporting the arms and ammunition in an Innova vehicle and were headed to Adilabad in Telangana, the police said while adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against them.

"On credible intelligence input, 4 terror suspects, including 3 belonging to Ferozepur and 1 from Ludhiana, detained near Bastara toll plaza," news agency ANI quoted a senior Haryana Police official as saying.

"The accused were in touch with a Pakistan-based man who asked them to drop arms and ammunition at Adilabad, Telangana. Accused Gurpreet received explosives sent from across the border using a drone in Ferozepur district. Earlier, they dropped explosives at Nanded," the police said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, has taken a cognizance of the incident and directed the Haryana Police to conduct a "thorough investigation".

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it later!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma