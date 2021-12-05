New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's tally of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 reached four on Saturday after Maharashtra and Gujarat reported two cases. The tally is feared to rise as 15 more 'suspected' Omicron patients are admitted to the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.

The four cases of Omicron has sparked fears across the country as the new variant of the infection is suspected to be more contagious than the Delta strain that has caused the second wave of the pandemic in India.

The Centre has asked all states and union territories (UTs) to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers and also monitor emerging COVID hotspots amid fears that Omicron could spark a third wave in India.

As India prepares to tackle Omicron, here's all you need to know about the four cases of the new variant of COVID-19 in the country:

First case:

India's first case of Omicron was reported from Karnataka after a 66-year-old South African national - fully vaccinated - tested positive for the new variant. He had arrived in Bengaluru on November 20 and was asked to stay in quarantine after he tested COVID-19 positive. However, he left for Dubai on November 27 after testing negative for the infection at a private testing facility. Currently, the state government has decided to probe how he received the negative COVID-19 report in just three days after testing positive.

Second case:

The second case was also reported from Karnataka after a 46-year-old doctor - fully vaccinated - with no history of international travel tested positive for Omicron. It is not known how the doctor got infected with the new variant.

Third case:

The third case was reported from Gujarat's Jamnagar after a fully vaccinated NRI, who returned from Zimbabwe on November 28, tested positive for Omicron. The man, 72, has been shifted to the isolation ward at the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital and district authorities have already started his contact tracing as per protocols.

Fourth case:

Mumbai reported the fourth Omicron case on Saturday after a 33-year-old marine engineer was found infected with the new strain.

"A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation area has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He is the first official case in the state," Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil told news agency PTI.

"He came with a group of four people. We are tracing and tracking them. Their RT-PCR test, as well as genome sequencing, will be done as well," she said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma