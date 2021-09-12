Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At least four members of a family, including three minors, lost their lives while one other went missing after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.



According to the police, the four victims have been identified as Mohammad Tariq Khari (8), Shahnaza Begum (30), Naziya Akther (14) and Arif Hussain Khari (5). It said that the victims were residents of Kalsiyan Nowshera in Rajouri, adding that a rescue operation is underway to trace the missing family member -- Mohammad Bashir Khari (80).



"The family belonged to Haji Bashir Ahmad Khari of Rajouri district. The family was washed away by the cloudburst. Rescue teams are searching for the missing person, who is feared to be buried under the debris," Sujit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (North Kashmir), said, as reported by news agency IANS.



The massive cloudburst happened in the upper reaches of Dangiwachi in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla in which the five people were washed away. Due to the cloudburst, the Watergam village of the Rafiabad area was hit by flash floods, submerging government buildings, schools, and paddy fields.



Natural calamities like landslides and flash floods have also been reported in Uttarakhand as well in recent days. Recently, heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, leaving many vehicles stranded there.



Due to heavy rainfall in the region, 5 border roads in Pithoragarh are blocked along with at least 100 rural roads across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the next two days in the regions like Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen