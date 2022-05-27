Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a major achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have neutralised two terrorists involved in the murder of Kashmiri TV artist Amreen Bhat within 24 hours of the gruesome killing. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the two terrorists, affiliated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were neutralised in an encounter in Awantipora situated in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir during the wee hours of Thursday.

As per the police, an encounter broke out at the Aganhanzipora locality in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district late on Thursday night. Two ultras, who were responsible for killing TV artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam district a day earlier, were trapped in the cordon and later neutralised, the police said.

"Both killed newly joined local terrorists identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora Pulwama. They had killed TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol recovered," Kashmir Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter, two more terrorists linked to LeT were also neutralised in the Soura area of Srinagar on Thursday night. The ultras have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik and some incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from their possession. "On Thursday night, two LeT terrorists were killed in Srinagar's Soura. The police have recovered one AK-47 pistol, " the police said.

Inspector-General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar further informed that 10 terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed during encounters in the last 3 days. Vijay Kumar said that three terrorists from JeM and seven from LeT have been neutralised since Tuesday.

"Heinous murder case of TV artist Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours...10 terrorists including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir Valley," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

For the unversed, Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

"Today around 7:55 pm, police received information about a terror crime incident in Hushroo Chadoora area of Budgam where terrorists fired upon one lady and her nephew. Senior police officers along with reinforcements reached the terror crime spot,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists had fired at the woman, Amreen Bhat, at her home. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan