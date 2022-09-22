4 Injured After Stampede Breaks Out Among Cricket Fans Purchasing Ind vs Aus T20I Tickets In Hyderabad

Four people have been injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad where a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered to purchase tickets for the third T20I match between India and Australia.

The third T20I stadium between India and Australia is scheduled to take place on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

A huge crowd had come to the Gymkhana grounds to purchase tickets but the situation soon turned out of control and a stampede broke out when excited fans came in large numbers causing law and order issues after they started pushing each other.

"The number of people who came were much higher than the number of tickets being sold. Many people tried to go near the gate because of the rain. We stepped in and made them stand in a queue. 4 police officials & 4-5 civilians got minor injuries," C Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad told media persons.

According to the additional commissioner of police (law and order) DS Chauhan, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) had not made any proper arrangements on the grounds for maintenance of the queue at the ticket counters, as a result of which people started pushing and jostling each other.

"One of the main reasons is mismanagement by HCA. There were just 2 counters. Also, it rained, everybody tried to enter & 2-3 people fell down. 4 people were taken to hospital. That'll be probed," said Addl CP, as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | "One of the main reasons is mismgmt by HCA. There were just 2 counters. Also, it rained, everybody tried to enter & 2-3 people fell down. 4 people were taken to hospital. That'll be probed," says Addl CP, L&O, Hyderabad City on stampede during #INDvAUS match tickets sale pic.twitter.com/YLw8ubwVpV — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

India and Australia are currently locked in a three-match T20I series. The first match

was played in Mohali on Tuesday and was won by the tourists as they hunted down 209 with four deliveries to spare. The second T20I match will take place on Friday in Nagpur at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Meanwhile, state sports minister V Srinivas Goud called for a meeting on the arrangements being made for the upcoming T20 cricket match between India and Australia.

“Review meeting with all departments officials on the arrangements being made for the ensuing T20 cricket match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal,” the minister said in a tweet.