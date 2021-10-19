New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the uproar over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident started to fade away, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday four more people, including a BJP worker in connection with the brutal incident in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. Four other people including a journalist and 3 BJP workers were killed later in the ensuing violence.

Those held on Monday have been identified as Sumit Jaiswal, Shishi Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam and Nandan Singh Bisht, the police said. So far, the special investigation team (SIT) has arrested 10 persons including the key accused Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Shekhar Bharti and Latif.

“Four persons were arrested on Monday by the Crime Branch of the Lakhimpur Kheri police along with the SWAT team. The SIT investigators and other senior officials are interrogating the accused and further probe is underway. Licensed revolver and three bullets were recovered from Satya Prakash Tripathi and seized,” the UP police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UP Court, hearing the matter, also sent MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, alias Monu Bhaiyya, to judicial custody from police custody on Monday. Along with Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Latif were also remanded in judicial custody after nearly a fortnight in police custody, officials said.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers' protest in the Tikonia area of the district, with the incident snowballing into a major political controversy over the alleged involvement of the Union minister's son.

An FIR was lodged at the Tikonia police station on October 3 over the episode in which the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' was named as accused besides 15 to 20 unnamed persons. The next day, a counter-FIR was lodged at the same police station on the basis of a complaint by Sumit Jaiswal, who has now been arrested.

In the complaint, Jaiswal, a resident of Ayodhyapuri here, identified himself as a BJP worker who was on his way to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya for a wrestling event at Banbirpur, the native village of the union minister, when the violence broke out.

Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, had alleged MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra shot a farmer while the others were run over by the vehicles of his convoy. However, MoS Teni refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan