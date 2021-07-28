Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At least five people died and around 40 people were missing after a cloudburst hit Gulabgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kistwar district on Wednesday morning.

The cloudburst damaged eight-nine houses in Honzar village, said Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner.

"5 bodies have been recovered from the debris and 8-9 houses are damaged following cloudburst at Honzar village in Kishtwar," he said, adding that the rescue operations have been launched.

He also informed that the Indian Air Force authorities have been contacted for lifting the injured in incidents related to the cloudburst.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Central government is closely monitoring the situation and that all possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas.

"Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has also issued a severe weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, forecasting widespread heavy rain that can cause flash floods, landslides and also waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Reacting to the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the priority is to save as many lives as possible.

"I have spoken to the LG & DGP of Jammu & Kashmir regarding cloudburst in Kishtwar. SDRF, Army & local administration are carrying out the rescue operation. NDRF is also reaching there. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible, Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Shah said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, said that rescue operations are going on with help of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Army.

"Just now spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies have recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and the Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation," the minister tweeted.

"Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement," he added.

