New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Four passengers were killed and over 20 were injured in a bus fire accident near Katra area in Jammu on Friday (May 13). The accident happened when a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims was on its way from Katra to Jammu, said the police.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine. The injured have been hospitalized, the police said.

Ruling out the use of any explosive Deputy Commissioner Babila Rakwal, Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir said the fire broke out due to overheating amid the hot weather.

"This was not a blast, but a bus tank explosion due to overheating (caused by weather). There are 3-4 casualties. 22 reportedly injured...," he said.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.

“A local Bus.No.JK14/1831 on way from Katra to Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. FSL team deputed on spot. 02 persons died on spot & 22 injured shifted to Katra. Out of which 03 referred for specialised treatment" tweeted ADGP Jammu.

Forensic experts were immediately rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause of fire.

Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir expressed grief over the incident. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of LG, J&K.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also tweeted and said "Immediately after receiving information of Bus mishap at #Katra, just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner, #Reasi (J&K),Ms Babila Rakhwal. Injured shifted to Naraina Hospital.All possible help, financially and otherwise, will be provided to the injured."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha