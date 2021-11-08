Raipur | Jagran Newsk: At least four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) lost their lives while three others were injured after one of their colleagues opened fire at them with his AK-47 assault rifle at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, said officials on Monday. According to officials, the incident took place at 3.15 am on Monday at CRPF's 50th battalion camp in the Linganpalli village which is nearly 400 km away from the state capital of Raipur.

Those killed in the incident have been identified as constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar, said officials while adding that three others who were injured - constables Dhananjay KR Singh, Dharmendra KR, Dharmatma Kumar and Ranjan Maharana - were airlifted to the Area Hospital Bhadrachalem in neighbouring Telangana for treatment.

According to preliminary information, the CRPF jawan, identified as constable Reetesh Ranjan, opened fire at his colleagues, killing four of them. Officials said that Ranjan has been held by the CRPF personnel, adding that a probe has been ordered. "The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on into the incident," news agency PTI quoted a senior CRPF official as saying.

"CRPF ordered an inquiry into an incident of fratricide that took place today in which Const Reetesh Ranjan of 50 Bn opened fire on his company personnel in which 4 were killed and 3 got injured. CRPF ordered inquiry to ascertain the cause of incident and suggest remedial measures," the CRPF said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

In a similar incident of fratricide in January this year, a CRPF jawan was killed and another one injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in the state's Bastar district, police earlier said. The offender had then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself, they said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma