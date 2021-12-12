New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Four class 10 students were attacked and critically injured with a knife outside a school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2 on Saturday following a scuffle with students of another school. In a statement, the police said that three of the boys, admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, have been discharged while the fourth is getting treated at the trauma centre in AIIMS.

The police said that the students - identified as Gautam, Ayush, Rehan and Faizan - were returning after giving their class 10 board exams from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. However, after leaving their exam centre, the students were attacked by a group of boys from another school with a knife and other sharp-edged objects.

"Four Class 10 students were attacked with a knife outside a school in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2 on Saturday allegedly after a brawl with students of another school. Three students sustained minor injuries and one student was admitted to a hospital but is out of danger," the Delhi Police quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Other students and eyewitnesses informed the Pandav Nagar police station about the brawl after which the four boys were taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. However, the boys had lost a fair amount of blood by that time.

The Delhi Police has now launched a probe to nab the culprits and is scanning the CCTV footage in the nearby area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap, quoted by news agency PTI, said that a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also been registered.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma