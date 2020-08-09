Following an attack on a BJP leader in Kashmir’s Budgam district, four party workers announced their resignation from party membership.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following an attack on a BJP leader in Kashmir’s Budgam district, four party workers announced their resignation from party membership. BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora village, was shot at and critically injured by militants in the district. Najar, the president of Badgam BJP OBC Morcha, was on a morning walk when the militants fired at him near the railway station.

Among those who resigned are the party general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam. Najar was the third BJP worker targeted by militants within the past one week. Earlier, militants killed a BJP Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday in Qazigund area of Kulgam district on August 6. Just 48 hours before Khanday’s murder, militants had shot and critically injured another BJP Panch, Arif Ahmad in Akhran area of Kulgam district.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina condemned the attack on party members

Condemning the spate of attack on his party members, ammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said the increasing attacks on party workers in the Kashmir valley show Pakistan's frustration

Raina also said his party would not be cowed down by such attacks and will intensify its activities to cover each home in the valley.

"Those involved in such attacks have neither escaped death in the past nor will they save their lives in future...We will not allow safe havens to terrorists and will make Kashmir free of terrorism," PTI quoted Raina as saying.

He said Pakistan cannot stop the growing popularity of BJP in the valley by such "cowardly acts".

"Today the tricolour and BJP flag have reached every nook and corner in the valley, causing frustration to Pakistan which has started attacking the BJP activists through its terrorists.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha