The child's father has alleged that his daughter was raped and killed in an old rivalry and has accused another villager Lekhram.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and stragulated to death in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body was found on Thursday. This is the third such incident in the district in the last three weeks.

Accordng to reports, the girl had been missing since Wednesday and her body was found near the village with signs of head injury.

The child's father has alleged that his daughter was raped and killed in an old rivalry and has accused another villager Lekhram.

Lakhimpir Kheri has been in the headlines after a teenage girl was raped and killed with her eyes were gouged out and tongue slit. The girl had left home to fill a scholarship application when she was abducted.

Few days back, a 17-year-old girl was raped and then brutally murdered in the district. The body of the minor girl was found near a dried-up pond, around 200 meters from her village.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government is facing severe criticism from the opposition in wake of the recent rape-murder cases, who have held the deteriorating law and order situation responsible.

Amid the rise in cases of crime against women and minors, the UP government had recently set up Women and Child Safety Organization, headed by a senior police official.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta