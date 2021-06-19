India Coronavirus News: Speaking to news agency PTI, AIIMS chief Dr Guleria also noted that there is no evidence to suggest that the third wave might affect children more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday warned that India could get hit by a third COVID-19 wave in the next six to eight weeks if appropriate protocols are not followed.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Dr Guleria also noted that there is no evidence to suggest that the third wave might affect children more. However, he said that people must continue following appropriate norms "until a sizeable number of the population is vaccinated".

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks," Dr Guleria said, "we need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in".

The AIIMS director further told PTI that a complete lockdown cannot be a solution to a surge in COVID-19 cases, adding that the focus must be on an "aggressive surveillance" strategy in hotspots.

He said that area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be imposed in those places where COVID-19 cases are rising and the positivity rate is more than five per cent.

"However, a national-level lockdown cannot be a solution (to rein in the pandemic) keeping economic activity in mind," he said while speaking to PTI.

Earlier, medical experts and doctors had hinted that India might get by a third COVID-19 wave in September or October. The second wave had hit India in April and May that led to an unprecedented spike in daily COVID-19 cases, forces states and union territories (UTs) to impose complete lockdown.

However, with a decline in active COVID-19 cases, several states and UTs -- including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana -- have started lifting lockdowns and other curbs, allowing economic activities to resume.

On Sunday, India reported 60,753 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest spike in 74 days, that pushed the total caseload to 2.98 crore. However, the active cases decline to 7.60 lakh as 2.86 crore patients have recovered from the deadly pathogen.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, India's recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the highest in the world, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.29 per cent. Currently, India's COVID-19 death toll stands at 3.85 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma