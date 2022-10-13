39% MNREGA Card Holders Didn't Find Single Day Of Work During Covid: Survey

NEARLY 39 per cent of all job card-holding households interested in working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme did not get a single day of work under the MNREGA scheme during the Covid year 2020-21, a survey stated, reported PTI.

Also, on average only 36 per cent of the households that worked under the scheme got their wages in 15 days, showed the survey of 2,000 households across eight blocks in four states conducted by Azim Premji University in partnership with the National Consortium of Civil Society Organisations on NREGA and Collaborative Research and Dissemination (CORD).

The survey was conducted in 9 blocks of different districts of four states including Phulparas (Madhubani) and Chhatapur blocks (Supaul) in Bihar, Bidar (Bidar) and Devadurga (Raichur) in Karnataka, Khalwa (Khandwa) and Ghatigaon (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, and Wardha and Surgana (Nashik) in Maharashtra in November-December 2021.

"Across all blocks, roughly 39 per cent of all the job card-holding households interested in working in MGNREGA in the Covid year could not get a single day of work while they wanted 77 days of work on average," said the report as quoted by PTI.

"Among households that found some work, the unmet demand (difference between the number of days desired and the number of days of work received) across all blocks was 64 days," the report added.

"The most frequently mentioned reason for not getting as much work as needed, across all blocks, was the lack of adequate work being sanctioned or opened. On average, 63 per cent of all job card-holding households cited this reason in the surveyed blocks," it said.

However, in spite of these shortcomings, it was discovered that the scheme made a marked difference during the pandemic, protecting the most vulnerable households from significant loss of income.

"Our study shows how much the workers value the need and utility of MGNREGA. More than eight out of 10 households recommended that MGNREGA should provide 100 days of employment per person per year."

"We also found a massive extent of underfunding. A conservative estimate yields that the allocations in the surveyed blocks should have been three times the amount that was actually allocated in the year after lockdown to fulfill the true extent of work demand," said Rajendran Narayanan, co-author of the study and faculty member at Azim Premji University.

Ashwini Kulkarni of the NREGA Consortium said that an important aim of MNREGA is to act as a social protection measure during times of distress.

"Covid pandemic, lockdown created unprecedented distress, and MGNREGA, as expected, rose to the need and provided work for many more villages and many more households than in the preceding years. MGNREGA's role in reducing vulnerability has been re-emphasised and continues to be of vital importance in post-pandemic times," he said.

